Dr. Capalongo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dina Capalongo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dina Capalongo, DO
Dr. Dina Capalongo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Dr. Capalongo works at
Dr. Capalongo's Office Locations
-
1
Crozer Medical Plaza at Brinton Lake300 Evergreen Dr Ste 330, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 579-3589
-
2
Family Medicine At Woodlyn1324 Macdade Blvd, Woodlyn, PA 19094 Directions (610) 872-2200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Capalongo?
Dr. Capolongo is an excellent listener with exemplary bedside manner. She took the time to go over my medical history, discuss my concerns, and make sure that all of my questions were answered and that I understood what was discussed. She was very compassionate and attentive. I appreciate that I never felt rushed or dismissed at any point during my appointment. Her assistants were also very friendly and professional. Everyone I came into contact with seems to enjoy their job.
About Dr. Dina Capalongo, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750452835
Education & Certifications
- Hahneman University Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capalongo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capalongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capalongo works at
Dr. Capalongo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Capalongo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capalongo.
