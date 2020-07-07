Overview of Dr. Dina Dahan, MD

Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Dahan works at Comprehensive Neurology Clinic in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.