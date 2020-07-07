Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Dahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dina Dahan, MD
Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Dahan works at
Dr. Dahan's Office Locations
-
1
East Orlando10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 148, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 208-0708
-
2
Hunter's Creek Kissimmee3232 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 208-0708
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dahan is a great doctor. She takes care of her patients and I had a wonderful experience when she saw me at her Lakeunderhill office. The staff there was very nice and cooperative. She listened and provided the best care I needed. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Dina Dahan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093806655
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahan works at
Dr. Dahan speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.