Sleep Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Dina Dahan, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dina Dahan, MD

Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Dahan works at Comprehensive Neurology Clinic in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Orlando
    10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 148, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 208-0708
  2. 2
    Hunter's Creek Kissimmee
    3232 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 208-0708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Auditory Seizure Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Partial Seizure Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr. Dahan is a great doctor. She takes care of her patients and I had a wonderful experience when she saw me at her Lakeunderhill office. The staff there was very nice and cooperative. She listened and provided the best care I needed. I highly recommend her!
    Hanan — Jul 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dina Dahan, MD
    About Dr. Dina Dahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093806655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Dahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

