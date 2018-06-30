Overview of Dr. Dina Dicenzo, DO

Dr. Dina Dicenzo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.