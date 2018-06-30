Dr. Dina Dicenzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Dicenzo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicenzo's Office Locations
- 1 8950 Duncan Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 621-1818
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-1818
Alle-kiski Women's Health3063 Freeport Rd Ste C, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicenzo?
She is a very comfortable person to be around. I feel at ease and that is saying a lot. I am very self conscience and she makes the exam quick and easy. I think she is an wonderful doctor and person....She does a good exam.. leaving nothing out... If you need someone who will be really good.. and great bedside manner... this is the person you want.
About Dr. Dina Dicenzo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicenzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicenzo.
