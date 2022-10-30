See All Plastic Surgeons in Chelmsford, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (65)
Map Pin Small Chelmsford, MA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD

Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Eliopoulos works at Dina A. Eliopoulos MD in Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eliopoulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dina A. Eliopoulos MD
    9 North Rd Unit 202, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 275-9440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr. Eliopoulos has a wonderful and calming presence about her. She is an excellent surgeon and a skilled artist of her practice. I am over the moon thrilled with my results and the whole experience was smoother than I anticipated.
    — Oct 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD
    About Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033198247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eliopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eliopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eliopoulos works at Dina A. Eliopoulos MD in Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Eliopoulos’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eliopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eliopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

