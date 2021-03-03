Dr. Dina Elrashidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elrashidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Elrashidy, MD
Dr. Dina Elrashidy, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
She is the best doctor in America. Professional. Superb. And I have to say; totally irrelevant, but she is so cute it's ridiculous!
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740488436
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
