Overview

Dr. Dina Ezzeddine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Delta Medical Center.



Dr. Ezzeddine works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.