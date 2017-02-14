Overview of Dr. Dina Galvin, MD

Dr. Dina Galvin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.



Dr. Galvin works at VA Boston Healthcare System in Jamaica Plain, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.