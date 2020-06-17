Dr. Dina Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dina Green, MD
Dr. Dina Green, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 61, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-1922
-
2
Main Line Endocrinology1991 Sproul Rd Ste 300A, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 649-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr green is hands down the best dr I every been to she is so detailed and explains everything to t. Thank you for being so kind.
About Dr. Dina Green, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669404869
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Univ of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.