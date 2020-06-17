Overview of Dr. Dina Green, MD

Dr. Dina Green, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Pulmonology Associates, Inc in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.