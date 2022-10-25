Dr. Dina Grice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Grice, MD
Dr. Dina Grice, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Groupthe1709 BARNWELL ST, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 312-8890
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for years. I go to a doctor for a diagnosis not looking for a friend. Doctors are allowed so little time these days with insurance limitations. I personally want the Doc spending their time looking at my issues and not BS me like they are my buddy. Let your friendly doc get the wrong chart on the door and see if he remembers your name. They have a thousand different patients. We hold normal conversations as she works on me. She is not cut crazy like some dermatologist are which I prefer. She has a good personality but more importantly SHE IS A GREAT Doc. and that’s why I go there. I don’t expect a Kumbaya moment. I have no scars from two stitched places on my face over last 35 yrs. Different strokes for different folks.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285611525
- Med University SC
- St Joseph Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Grice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grice has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grice speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Grice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.