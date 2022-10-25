Overview

Dr. Dina Grice, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Grice works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.