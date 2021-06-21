Overview of Dr. Dina Hanna, MD

Dr. Dina Hanna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Plaza Pediatrics in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.