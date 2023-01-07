See All Hematologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD

Hematology
4.3 (64)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ibrahim works at Dina Ibrahim Clinic Fresno in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dina Ibrahim Clinic Fresno
    7257 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 387-1600
  2. 2
    cCARE Fresno East
    1791 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 (800) 456-5860
  3. 3
    Community Cancer Institute
    785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 (559) 387-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Breast Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Colorectal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Excellent patient care and bedside manner; explained my diagnosis and treatment options clearly; concerned about my well being not just my cancer and cared about my family too
    Mary Hanifin — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780625376
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University, Hematology-Oncology
    Residency
    • Wayne State University, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Huron Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
