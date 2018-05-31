Dr. Dina Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dina Jacobs, MD
Dr. Dina Jacobs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
-
2
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
I have been under Dr Jacob’s nuerologiacal treatment for twelve years. Her sharp mind and expertise in the treatment of my diagnosis is impressive and has enabled me to be clinically stable up to this point. She is wise in her interventions! During this time of transition, the decision to relocate to be closer to family is difficult, as I am so confident of her knowledge of my illness and treatment plan. I cherish her good character and my professional relationship with her. Thank you.
About Dr. Dina Jacobs, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164456836
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.