Overview of Dr. Dina Kassab, DO

Dr. Dina Kassab, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Kassab works at MGA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Warren, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.