Overview

Dr. Dina Khalf-Allah, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ashburn, VA.



Dr. Khalf-Allah works at Fusion Dental - Ashburn in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.