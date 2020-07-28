Overview of Dr. Dina Linfoot, MD

Dr. Dina Linfoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from New York Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Linfoot works at Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care - Waters Avenue in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.