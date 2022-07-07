Overview

Dr. Dina Halegoua-Demarzio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.