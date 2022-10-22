Dr. Dina Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Hansen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dina Hansen, DPM
Dr. Dina Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
LA Podiatry Group2326 S Congress Ave Ste 1A, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 794-4163Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Dina Hansen professional courteous and knowledgeable. She fixed both of my ingrown Toenails that I have been suffering with for years. Very easy to make and keep appointments. I would highly recommend Dr.Hansen to anyone with any type of foot problem. Maurice Sachs.
About Dr. Dina Hansen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326421280
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Hospital
- Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
