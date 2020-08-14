Overview of Dr. Dina Ohevshalom, DO

Dr. Dina Ohevshalom, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ohevshalom works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.