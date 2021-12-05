Overview of Dr. Dina Oster, MD

Dr. Dina Oster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Oster works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Palm Harbor, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.