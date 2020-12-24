Overview

Dr. Dina Strachan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Strachan works at Aglow Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.