Dr. Tack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dina Tack, MD
Overview of Dr. Dina Tack, MD
Dr. Dina Tack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.
Dr. Tack's Office Locations
Capitol Oncology1535 Medical Pkwy Ste B, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-7960
Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- South Lyon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dina Tack, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730402025
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
