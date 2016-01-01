Overview of Dr. Dina Tack, MD

Dr. Dina Tack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.



Dr. Tack works at Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.