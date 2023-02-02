Overview of Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD

Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Tebcherany works at Texas Oncology - South Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.