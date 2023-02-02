Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tebcherany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD
Overview of Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD
Dr. Dina Tebcherany, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Texas Oncology - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5055Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tebcherany is a stellar physician in my book. She is very knowledgeable, spends all the time needed, answers all questions, is very friendly, engaged, personable and thorough. I have enjoyed every visit very much.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1578501664
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine
Dr. Tebcherany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tebcherany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tebcherany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tebcherany has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tebcherany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tebcherany speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebcherany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebcherany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebcherany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebcherany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.