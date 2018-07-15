See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD

Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Weintraub works at New York Cardiovascular Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weintraub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Cardiovascular Associates
    275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 233-1838
  2. 2
    305 E 55th St Ste P105, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 375-1001
  3. 3
    Scott S Weissman MD PC
    340 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 375-1001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2018
    Dr. Weintraub is AMAZING! She is very professional and brilliant (is up to date on all the new medical information/procedures) but it is her compassionate, caring and kind personality that makes one feel very comfortable as a patient. I wish all physicians were like her.
    Debbie — Jul 15, 2018
    About Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962449983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Yale U Greenwich Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weintraub works at New York Cardiovascular Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weintraub’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

