Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD
Overview of Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD
Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I spent years looking for a cardiologist that made me feel comfortable. Dr. Yazmajian is very calming and explains each step along the way. Spends great amount of time answering all my questions!
About Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386638963
Education & Certifications
- Penn - Fellow
- Penn - Intern & Resident
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazmajian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazmajian accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazmajian has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazmajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazmajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazmajian.
