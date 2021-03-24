Overview of Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD

Dr. Dina Yazmajian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Yazmajian works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.