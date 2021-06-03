Overview

Dr. Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia-Morehouse School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia-Banigan works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.