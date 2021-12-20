Overview of Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD

Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Yanamadula works at Riverview Pain and Spine Institute in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.