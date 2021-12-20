See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Edgewater, NJ
Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD

Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Yanamadula works at Riverview Pain and Spine Institute in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yanamadula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Pain and Spine Institute
    725 River Rd Ste 201A, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 257-6680
  2. 2
    Princeton Pain and Spine Institute
    123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 104, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 257-6678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578507893
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Comprehensive Spine & Sports Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola U Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanamadula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanamadula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanamadula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yanamadula has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanamadula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanamadula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanamadula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanamadula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanamadula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

