Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD
Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Yanamadula's Office Locations
Riverview Pain and Spine Institute725 River Rd Ste 201A, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (609) 257-6680
Princeton Pain and Spine Institute123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 104, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 257-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanamadula is the best doctor in new jersey , in Ewing ,He's also an amazing doctor dedicated to relieving his patients' pain. Also all the staff, specially Marina and the group.
About Dr. Dinash Yanamadula, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Comprehensive Spine & Sports Med
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Loyola U Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanamadula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanamadula accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanamadula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanamadula has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanamadula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanamadula speaks Telugu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanamadula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanamadula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanamadula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanamadula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.