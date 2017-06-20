Overview of Dr. Dinea Desouza, MD

Dr. Dinea Desouza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Desouza works at Childrens Pediatricians Assocs in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.