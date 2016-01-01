Overview of Dr. Dinee Simpson, MD

Dr. Dinee Simpson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Kovler Organ Transplantation Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.