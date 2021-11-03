Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD
Overview of Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD
Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Arab works at
Dr. Arab's Office Locations
-
1
Daytona Beach Office305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 671-0691
-
2
Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arab?
PLEASE READ: I wrote a review of the amazing Dr. Arab on 10/13/2021. It wasn’t accurate. Not realizing, I only left 1 star when he deserved 10 ???????????????????? He saved my husband’s life finding damage to his heart we were unaware of. The discovery was life changing and his surgery was successful. To say we are grateful is an understatement. Dr Arab and his entire staff are top notch. He is kind, compassionate and thorough. He excelled at explaining everything so we were informed and confident in his care. My husband is 72 and never had been to a cardiologist. He needed cardiac clearance for back surgery. Only because of Dr Arab’s completely thorough examinations can we safely go forward. Not to mention my husband’s heart situation was resolved. THANK YOU DR ARAB FOR SAVING MY HUSBAND.
About Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902843303
Education & Certifications
- Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arab accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arab works at
Dr. Arab has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.