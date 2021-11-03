Overview of Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD

Dr. Dinesh Arab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Arab works at Florida Cardiovascular Assocsiation in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.