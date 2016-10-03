Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambhvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD
Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Bhambhvani works at
Dr. Bhambhvani's Office Locations
Dinesh Bhambhvani,md1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 610, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 962-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He found problems no one else could
About Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386616308
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital & Health Care Center
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Lokmanya Tilak Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhambhvani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhambhvani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhambhvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhambhvani works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambhvani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambhvani.
