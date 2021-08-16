Overview of Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD

Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dhanaraj works at PRINCETON BONE AND JOINT in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.