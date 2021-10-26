Overview of Dr. Dinesh Goyal, MD

Dr. Dinesh Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Goyal works at Eye Care Associates in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.