Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MD University Medical College, Rohtak, India and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Tennova Internal Medicine in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology and Vascular Associates, Tullahoma, TN
    1801 N Jackson St Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 455-7767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypotension
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Hyperlipidemia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
First Degree Heart Block
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Paracentesis
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1831182443
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Loyola Hines Med Center
    • All India Institute Med Scis
    • MD University Medical College, Rohtak, India
    • Nrs College, Rohtak, India
