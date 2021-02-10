Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD
Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MD University Medical College, Rohtak, India and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Cardiology and Vascular Associates, Tullahoma, TN1801 N Jackson St Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Tullahoma is fortunate to have Dr Gupta at our hospital. He has treated my husband who is in heart failure since he came. If there is a condition he feels he rather not do he will send you to Nashville, that he has done for us. He tells my husband he going to make an old man out of him. He has treated me also for heart problems and I am doing great. We will recommend Dr Gupta to anyone with heart problems. Please read Vanderbilt award since they took over Harton Hospital.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Loyola Hines Med Center
- All India Institute Med Scis
- MD University Medical College, Rohtak, India
- Nrs College, Rohtak, India
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Hypertension, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
