Dr. Dinesh Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MD University Medical College, Rohtak, India and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Tennova Internal Medicine in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.