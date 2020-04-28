Overview of Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS

Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vaishampayan Meml Med Coll and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Kalaria works at Dinesh S Kalaria MD in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.