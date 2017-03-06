See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD

Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Kalra works at Univ. Cardiologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Kalra's Office Locations

  1
    Univ. Cardiologists
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1159, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush Oak Park Hospital
  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
First Degree Heart Block
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pap Smear
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sarcoidosis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Eisenmenger's Complex
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Spasm
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency

Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2017
    What a great doctor!!!!! I had been to 2 doctors previously for my breathing trouble (could not walk fast at all) and he diagnosed me correctly the first time with pulmanary hypertension and explained everything to me. My wife and I are so glad that God led us to him and he can help me live a better life. I did the 5K walk recently, thanks to his caring and expert treatment. God bless!!
    Dave in Chicago, IL — Mar 06, 2017
    About Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1184660912
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

