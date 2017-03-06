Overview of Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD

Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kalra works at Univ. Cardiologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.