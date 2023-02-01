Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD
Overview of Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD
Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital.
Dr. Kapur's Office Locations
Eastern Connecticut Hem/Onc330 Washington St Ste 220, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-8362
Hartford Healthcare Infusion Center And Medical Oncology584 Norwich Rd Ste 200, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 230-2836
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Day Kimball Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kupur has excellent bed side manners so to speak. Very pleasant, kind and friendly. Very pleased I was referred to him. He explained everything to me and what test he would be ordering and why. The young lady that checked me in was kind, very pleasant and very professional as well and explained what she was doing and why.
About Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538144522
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.