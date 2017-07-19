Overview

Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Bombay, King Edward Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc. in Orange, CA with other offices in Placentia, CA, Tustin, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.