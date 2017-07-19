Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Bombay, King Edward Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Orange Outpatient Facility681 S Parker St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Placentia Outpatient Facility1041 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Foundation Medical Group1101 Bryan Ave Ste E, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 617-5163
Anaheim Outpatient Facility710 N Euclid St Ste 214, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first appointment with Dr. Kumar. I am very pleased to have him as my cardiologist. The wait time was very short, his nurse, Cindy, was very helpful. He asked questions and listened to me. I realize this is my first visit, but I am looking forward to being under his care. Thank you Dr. Kumar and Cindy.
About Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942239306
Education & Certifications
- Lousiana State Univerisity Hospital
- Drexel University Of Medicine
- St. Luke's Hospital
- University of Bombay, King Edward Memorial Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
