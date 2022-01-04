Dr. Dinesh Madhok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Madhok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Madhok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Dr. Madhok works at
Locations
-
1
Borland-Groover Clinic - Orange Park1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-3580Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madhok?
Simply the nicest Dr. gastroenterologist on the planet. he has worked on me several times and I’ve never found a doctor nicer
About Dr. Dinesh Madhok, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1366434409
Education & Certifications
- St Stephens Hosp|St Stephens Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhok works at
Dr. Madhok has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madhok speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.