Overview

Dr. Dinesh Pubbi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College|Government Medical College, Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Pubbi works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.