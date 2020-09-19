Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD
Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Associates for Urology Care of Ocala P.A.1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 251-8674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 430-0705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao is very professional, has a pleasant personality, he is easy to talk to, answered my questions, explained my procedure and future treatment. Office personnel and staff were pleasant, courteous, friendly, and patient.
About Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033169859
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.