Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinesh Sharma, DO
Overview of Dr. Dinesh Sharma, DO
Dr. Dinesh Sharma, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Chi Berkley1 TECH PARK DR, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 475-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
About Dr. Dinesh Sharma, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306158514
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.