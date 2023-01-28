Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|U Rochester
Dr. Singal works at
-
1
Nj Comprehensive Epilepsy Center51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (516) 548-5795
-
2
Cardio Metabolic Institute620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 630-1339
-
3
Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 322-5717
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Singal introduced himself and his Nurse Practioner. He easily put me at ease as he examined me and explained how we would do a follow up in the future.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548266125
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|U Rochester
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine
