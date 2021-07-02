Overview of Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD

Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Telang works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.