Overview

Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at ADVANCED ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.