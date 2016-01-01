Dr. Kelly Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding Kelly Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Ding Kelly Lee, MD
Dr. Ding Kelly Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Kelly Lee works at
Dr. Kelly Lee's Office Locations
WInchester OB/GYN Associates1021 Main St Ste 102, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 721-4701
Winchester Hospital41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-9000
New England Womens Healthcare800 W Cummings Park Ste 4050, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 787-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ding Kelly Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1053468058
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Kelly Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly Lee speaks Cantonese.
