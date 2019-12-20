Overview

Dr. Dinh Dinh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Dinh works at INDUSTRICARE MEDICAL GROUP&TRUNG TAM Y TE HOA HOP, WESTMINSTER CA in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.