Dr. Dinkar Rupakula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dinkar Rupakula, MD
Dr. Dinkar Rupakula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Rupakula's Office Locations
Scott & White Healthcare - Round Rock425 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 509-0200Monday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dinkar Rupakula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupakula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupakula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupakula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupakula.
