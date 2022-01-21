Overview

Dr. Dino Beduya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beduya works at PITTSBURGH CRITICAL CARE ASSOCIATES in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.