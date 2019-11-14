Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deconcini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD
Overview of Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD
Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Deconcini's Office Locations
Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp8631 W 3rd St Ste 715E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 278-8330
Pacific Urology Institute2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
With a family history of prostate cancer, I have been seeing Dr. Deconcini annually for about 20 years. Ten years ago although my PSA was still below 3, it had spiked since my previous visit. Dr D performed a biopsy and discovered cancer at a very early stage. He followed up before and after treatment and I have been cancer free since. He is caring, low key, attentive, and professional. I have recommended several friends and co-workers to his practice.
About Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deconcini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deconcini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deconcini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deconcini has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deconcini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deconcini speaks French and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Deconcini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deconcini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deconcini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deconcini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.