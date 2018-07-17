Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh
Dr. Del Pino works at
Locations
Del Pino Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery2108 S M St Ste 1, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8844
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Pino?
Absolutely stellar surgeon, with an excellent wound care? follow up assistant (Armando). All my concerns and questions were answered and at no point did I feel dismissed, rushed, or ignored. I would recommend Dr. Del Pino to my family and if I ever needed another procedure, he would be my surgeon. Not related to the surgeon at all, but if you are getting surgery, be sure to be your own advocate with your insurance and hospital of choice. It takes out any surprises that might be encountered.?
About Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1447226303
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hosp/Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Pino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Pino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Pino works at
Dr. Del Pino has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Pino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Pino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.