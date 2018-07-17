See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in McAllen, TX
Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh

Dr. Del Pino works at Del Pino Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Del Pino Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery
    2108 S M St Ste 1, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 17, 2018
    Absolutely stellar surgeon, with an excellent wound care? follow up assistant (Armando). All my concerns and questions were answered and at no point did I feel dismissed, rushed, or ignored. I would recommend Dr. Del Pino to my family and if I ever needed another procedure, he would be my surgeon. Not related to the surgeon at all, but if you are getting surgery, be sure to be your own advocate with your insurance and hospital of choice. It takes out any surprises that might be encountered.?
    Katherine in McAllen — Jul 17, 2018
    About Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1447226303
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hosp/Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Pino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Pino works at Del Pino Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Del Pino’s profile.

    Dr. Del Pino has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Pino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Pino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

